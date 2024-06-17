Video: John Oliver Gives New Update On Hudson Valley Eatery's Bear Cake Tribute

In case you haven't heard, here's a brief recap:

Eric Deising, the owner of the popular Ulster County Deising's Bakery, Restaurant, and Catering in Kington, hears that Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO, had purchased some equipment he wanted from a closed Red Lobster.

Oliver then set up a Red Lobster on his set and served Cheddar Bay biscuit to his audience.

But Deising needed that equipment, so he put a note with his phone number on the door of the closed Red Lobster.

When picking up the equipment, Oliver saw the note and said on his show, "Who tapes a note on the door of a closed restaurant?"

Long story short, the two get in contact, and Oliver tapes a note to the door of Deising's restaurant to email him. In the end, Oliver says he will give him the new equipment he needs if he makes bear cakes with his face on them.

Well, Deising hopped right on it, and soon, the bakery was selling hundreds of the Oliver cakes, even getting requests from overseas to have them shipped.

Deising said he planned to donate all the proceeds to the People's Place in Kingston, which helps people in need of food and other items.

After the week was up on Sunday, June 16, he sent Oliver a giant bear cake and said he should do the right thing and take a bite out of its, well, we will say, rear end.

And that's what Oliver did, donating an additional $10,000 to the People's Place.

Deising said he has 800 Oliver cakes left, so keep buying them.

Once they are all gone, he will add up the total and donate it to the People's Place.

The People's Place is thrilled, Deising is delighted, and Oliver is funny, and it turns out, a nice guy.

"We are incredibly thankful to him and Deising’s Bakery for this amazing support," the People's Place said. "Without Deising's Bakery and Restaurant initiative to donate all proceeds from the bear cakes to People’s Place, this generous donation wouldn’t be possible. We are so grateful for their partnership and the community’s enthusiasm."

Note: the Deising segment is at the 30.55 mark on the video.

