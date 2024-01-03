Hudson Valley Anesthesiologist Drugs, Sexually Assaults Victim: Police

Putnam County resident Paul Giacopelli of Southeast, age 59, was interviewed and arrested on Saturday, Dec. 30 on sexual abuse charges, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to authorities, on Friday, Dec. 29, the Sheriff's Office was told that a female victim known to Giacopelli had been given anesthesia without her knowledge and was then sexually assaulted.

This happened multiple times over the last month, authorities said.

After interviewing the victim, authorities learned that Giacopelli was an anesthesiologist employed by Northwell Health with privileges at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, and had access to several drugs, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to Northwell Health, Giacopelli has an office in the Nassau County village of New Hyde Park and is also affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, South Shore University Hospital in the Suffolk County hamlet of Bay Shore, and Peconic Bay Medical Center in the Suffolk County town of Riverhead.

Following his arrest, Giacopelli was charged with:

Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse;

Second-degree assault.

He was later arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Anyone with more information about Giacopelli or the alleged instances of sexual assault is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (845) 808-4377. All calls will be kept confidential, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

