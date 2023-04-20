How To Get Your Share: Facebook Users Can Now Apply For Part Of $725M Settlement

Those who had an active account on Facebook anytime between May 2007 and December 2022 can now apply to receive a share of parent company Meta's $725 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleged that Facebook permitted the former United Kingdom-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access about 87 million users' personal information during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook users during that time frame can apply for the funds online now or by mailing their forms by Friday, Aug. 25.

The claim form and general instructions provided by Facebook are available here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.