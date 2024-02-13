How Much Snow Did You Get? Here Are Reports From Region For Pre-Valentine's Day Winter Storm

Totals are from the National Weather Service:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
New York
Westchester County
2 SE Peekskill 10.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
Croton-on-Hudson 9.0 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
2 ENE Ossining 9.0 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public
2 SSW Golden`s Bridge 6.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Peekskill 2.8 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
1 ESE Hartsdale 5.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
New Rochelle 5.1 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Armonk 5.0 inches 0845 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Shrub Oak 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
1 NNW White Plains 5.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Peekskill 4.2 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public
South Salem 4.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Nassau County
1 ENE Glen Cove 4.6 inches 0917 AM 02/13 Public
East Williston 4.3 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
Farmingdale 4.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Public
Massapequa 3.0 inches 0945 AM 02/13 Public
Bellerose 2.8 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
Syosset 1.5 inches 0825 AM 02/13 COOP
1 ESE East Meadow 1.4 inches 0800 AM 02/13 NWS Employee
Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Herricks 1.0 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Suffolk County
1 WSW Commack 5.5 inches 1030 AM 02/13 Public
1 E Commack 4.2 inches 1008 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Nesconset 4.0 inches 0928 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
East Patchogue 3.5 inches 1033 AM 02/13 Public
Centereach 2.8 inches 0924 AM 02/13 NWS Employee
Huntington 2.3 inches 0839 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Port Jefferson Station 2.0 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Commack 1.3 SW 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Upton 0.3 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Manhattan
Central Park 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
2 E Highland Mills 12.3 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Public
Chester 11.2 inches 0949 AM 02/13 Cocorahs
Middletown 11.0 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public
0.8 N Port Jervis 11.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Washingtonville 10.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Cornwall 0.4 NW 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
2 SSW Middletown 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Goshen 9.7 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 WNW Monroe 9.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.5 inches 0940 AM 02/13 Public
Port Jervis 8.5 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Pine Bush 8.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Middletown 0.7 E 8.0 inches 0727 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
West Point 8.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Greenwood Lake 7.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
4 SSE Chester 6.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
1 SSE Gardnertown 5.8 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Public
2 WSW West Point 5.1 inches 0620 AM 02/13 Public
1 NE Goshen 5.0 inches 0640 AM 02/13 Public
Warwick 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Putnam County
3 NNE Cold Spring 11.1 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Public
3 N Putnam Valley 10.0 inches 1015 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Mahopac 8.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Carmel Hamlet 6.2 inches 0814 AM 02/13 COOP
Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Cold Spring 5.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Rockland County
1 ENE New City 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Congers 6.5 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Fire Dept/Rescue
New Hempstead 0.6 SE 5.9 inches 0925 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stony Point 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 4.8 inches 0830 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Nyack 4.1 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Connecticut
Fairfield County
4 NNW New Fairfield 10.5 inches 1053 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Newtown 10.5 1005 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
2 NNW Bethel 10.4 inches 1000 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer
2 S New Canaan 7.6 inches 1044 AM 02/13 Public
1 SE Newtown 6.8 inches 1050 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Fairfield 6.7 inches 0830 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Bethel 6.2 inches 0848 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
3 WSW Shelton 6.0 inches 0955 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 SE Norwalk 4.9 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Brookfield 4.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stamford 4.8 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
4 SSE Greenwich 4.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Public
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Fairfield 4.0 inches 0856 AM 02/13 Public
Norwalk 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Shelton 4.0 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
1 N Danbury Airport 3.9 inches 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer
New Canaan 3.8 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Stamford 1.0 S 3.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
5 S Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
3 SE Newtown 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Public
Newtown 5.3 S 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Bethel 4.5 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
4 ENE Danbury 3.0 inches 0553 AM 02/13 Public
Ridgefield 3.0 inches 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Bridgeport 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Stratford 2.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Hartford County
West Hartford 15.2 inches 1117 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
Plainville 13.5 inches 100 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
3 SE East Windsor 12.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Bristol 12.0 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Southington 11.2 inches 1110 AM 02/13
Burlington 11.0 inches 1203 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 NE Newington 10.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
3 NNE New Britain 9.5 inches 1040 AM 02/13 Public
Rocky Hill 9.5 inches 1050 AM 02/13
Canton 8.9 inches 1056 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
East Hartford 8.5 inches 0921 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Manchester 8.5 inches 0935 AM 02/13 Public
3 S Simsbury 8.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
3 SSW West Hartford 7.6 inches 0804 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
3 NNE New Britain 7.5 inches 1001 AM 02/13
3 ENE East Windsor 7.5 inches 1012 AM 02/13
Wethersfield 7.0 inches 0841 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
1 NNW Glastonbury 6.8 inches 0910 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
1 NNE Wethersfield 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13
1 ESE Hartford 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
3 SE Enfield 6.5 inches 1104 AM 02/13
Hartford 6.0 inches 0756 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Simsbury 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
1 NNE Avon 6.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
5 SW North Granby 5.5 inches 1149 AM 02/13 Public
Windsor 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
2 E Hartland 4.5 inches 1100 AM 02/13
2 E Berlin 4.0 inches 0650 AM 02/13 Broadcast Media
2 W Bolton 4.0 inches 0744 AM 02/13 Public
Suffield 4.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Farmington 3.4 inches 0556 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
3 N Canton 3.0 inches 0646 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
2 N Enfield 3.0 inches 0730 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Enfield 3.0 inches 0745 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Bradley AP 1.1 inches 0656 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs
Litchfield County
Torrington 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Tolland County
1 SSW Coventry 11.5 inches 1200 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
2 E Vernon 11.0 inches 1047 AM 02/13
4 S Tolland 11.0 inches 1129 AM 02/13
1 NNE Hebron 10.5 inches 1125 AM 02/13
2 NNW Bolton 10.0 inches 1100 AM 02/13
Staffordville 8.2 inches 1205 PM 02/13 Public
1 SSW Coventry 6.5 inches 0835 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Tolland 6.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13
1 NNE Hebron 5.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Ellington 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Columbia 5.0 inches 0811 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
1 NW Andover 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
1 NNE Somers 4.7 inches 0905 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
Higganum 6.0 inches 0908 AM 02/13 Public
Durham 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Higganum 3.5 inches 0800 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Durham 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
1 E Westbrook 3.0 inches 1028 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Moodus 0.7 SSW 2.0 inches 0706 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Killingworth 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
New Haven County
Hamden 5.2 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
1 WNW Beacon Falls 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
4 WNW Cheshire 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public
Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Waterbury 5.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
4 SE Waterbury 5.0 inches 0750 AM 02/13 Public
Prospect 4.7 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Naugatuck 4.5 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Milford 3.5 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
Guilford 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Meriden 3.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Wallingford 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Guilford 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Windham County
Pomfret 11.5 inches 1201 PM 02/13 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Willimantic AP 7.0 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Amateur Radio
New London County
Norwich 4.1 inches 0800 AM 02/13 Public
Ledyard Center 3.7 inches 1006 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
Preston 3.5 inches 0730 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 5.2 SE 3.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
2 SSE Ledyard Center 2.9 inches 0900 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter
East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Mystic 1.7 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
New London 1.5 inches 0715 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Norwich 1.2 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COOP
Stonington 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
East Lyme 1.0 inches 0600 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Old Lyme 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
Waterford 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/13 COCORAHS
