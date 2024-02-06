Horse Pulls Fire Alarm At Farm In Hudson Valley

Firefighters were left confused after a horse pulled a fire alarm at a farm in the region and then declined to explain his actions.

The incident happened in Northern Westchester County on Sunday, Feb. 4, when a commercial fire alarm went off at a horse farm on Guard Hill Road in Bedford.

Firefighters said that the activation came from a pull station, meaning that someone had physically pulled an alarm to trigger it, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

After arriving crews inspected the entire system, they eventually found a pull station in the activated position. However, a mystery soon ensued when it was determined that the only one who could have possibly triggered it was a horse named Jax.

Firefighters surmised that Jax had been able to reach out of his stall and bite down on the alarm to set it off. He did not confirm or deny this, though.

"He refused to answer any questions at the scene," the department said.

