Hochul's Favorability Rating Negative For First Time; Strong Majority Says 'Hard Working': Poll

Among registered voters, 45 percent hold an unfavorable view of the 64-year-old Democrat, compared to 40 percent who view her favorability, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, May 16.

In March 2023, voters were split evenly 43 to 43 percent.

Hochul’s job approval rating also appears to have taken a hit, sliding to 50-44 percent from 52-41 percent in March, according to pollsters.

A strong majority, 58 to 20 percent, think she is hard-working, and a plurality, 44 to 32 percent, feel that she is honest. Voters also described her as “not corrupt” by a margin of 47 to 26 percent.

However, on the questions of whether or not Hochul is “effective” and a “strong leader,” voters were evenly split 39 to 39 percent, and 40 to 40 percent, respectively.

“Since January, Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings have both dropped in each of the last three Siena polls. Job approval has fallen by 14 points and favorability by 11 points,” Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.

The poll did manage to find some common ground among Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, with majorities of each agreeing that three proposals in the recently passed state budget will be good for New York.

They include increasing funding for mental health services, giving judges more discretion when setting bail for serious crimes, and authorizing the state to crack down on unlicensed cannabis businesses.

“Majorities of Democrats and Independents think the minimum wage increase and new funding for reproductive health care will also be good for the state,” Greenberg said. “Only Democrats say the new building electrification mandates and expanded film tax credit will be good for New York.

“Overall, Democrats think the budget will be good for the state, Republicans think it will be bad for the state, and independents are more closely divided.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, 60 percent of Republicans want former President Donald Trump as their nominee, while 32 percent of Republicans want someone else.

Among Democrats, 56 percent of voters want to see President Joe Biden serve a second term, while 40 percent want a different nominee, according to the poll.

“Nearly a year from New York’s presidential primary, Republicans – who view Trump favorably 67-27 percent – are solidly behind the former President, nearly two-to-one. Only among self-described moderate Republicans does ‘other’ beat Trump,” Greenberg said.

Among the third of Republicans who want someone else, 28 percent said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 14 percent said former Vice President Mike Pence, 8 percent said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and 6 percent said former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

