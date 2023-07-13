Hit-Run: Beloved High School Teacher, Rockland Native Dies In Cape Cod Crash

Fairfield County resident Jeffrey Richardson, age 59, of Brookfield, who taught music in Northern Westchester County at John Jay High School in Cross River, died on Tuesday, July 11 following the incident that happened the day before around 9:40 p.m. in the town of Wellfleet on Cape Cod.

According to Wellfleet Police, at the time of the incident, officers were called to Route 6, where Richardson was lying unresponsive with visible severe head injuries.

After arriving at the scene, officers immediately began administering lifesaving measures while calling for a Med Flight to Boston.

However, the flight was unavailable because of poor weather conditions, so Richardson was instead taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A native of the Rockland County village of Suffern, Richardson had taught at the Katonah-Lewisboro School District since 1986, according to his LinkedIn page.

He held both a Master of Science Education from Western Connecticut State University and a Bachelor of Music from the State University of New York College at Potsdam.

The hit-run incident resulting in Richardson's death is now under investigation by Wellfleet Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office.

Any members of the public with any information are urged to report it to Wellfleet Police.

The department added that they are searching for any vehicle with damage to the passenger side, including the passenger side mirror.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

