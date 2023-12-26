Hiker Breaks Jaw After Falling 25 Feet Off Cliff At State Park In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Orange County on Sunday, Dec. 24 around 7:15 p.m., when a hiker fell off a cliff at Harriman State Park in Woodbury, according to the town's fire department.

As a result of the fall, the hiker suffered a broken leg and jaw, fire officials said.

After they were found around a mile and a half into the woods, the hiker was packaged and carried out of the woods before being flown to a hospital, according to the department. The hiker's condition was not released.

