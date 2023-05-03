Here's Where NY Ranks Among Best States In US, And Why

U.S. News & World Report released its annual best states rankings on Tuesday, May 2, and New York came in at -- drumroll, please -- No. 20.

Rankings were based on statistics in several categories, including economy, crime, health care, infrastructure, and education.

A total of 48.8 percent of New Yorkers are college educated, the report said.

New York has a median income of $43,462 and a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of just over $2 billion.

Utah is the top-ranked state in the rankings. Louisiana is ranked 50th.

To read the U.S. News & World Report write-up on New York, click here.

To view the complete state-by-state rankings, click here.

