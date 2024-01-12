Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain, Strongest Winds From New Storm, Upcoming Snow Chances

After partly sunny skies to start the day, clouds will gradually increase on Friday, Jan. 12 ahead of the storm's arrival after nightfall.

Maximum wind gusts of around 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected mainly between late Friday night and around dawn on Saturday, Jan. 13 with the highest gusts in coastal areas.

Widespread power outages are possible in areas shown in red with scattered outages in the regions marked in orange in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Friday morning, noting that tree limbs could be blown down, leading to outages.

Rain is expected to become heavy later Friday night, with 2 to 3 inches of precipitation possible before the system winds down Saturday.

"Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain," according to the National Weather Service. "Excessive runoff may also result in flooding of other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Coastal flooding may exacerbate impacts on tidal rivers."

Rain will taper off to showers by the middle of the morning on Saturday amid a swing in temperatures as the high reaches the low 50s around noontime before dipping into the low 40s by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be breezy on Saturday with winds out of the south with speeds as high as 20 miles per hour and gusts around 30 mph.

Skies will gradually become mostly clear on Saturday and Saturday night before clouds return on Sunday, Jan. 14 after a mostly sunny start.

Sunday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees with clouds increasing in the afternoon before a chance of scattered showers starting in the early afternoon and snow showers later in the afternoon as the temperature falls.

It will be mostly sunny and cold on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15 with the high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark.

The lower temperatures will set the stage for the likelihood of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 16 as a quick-moving storm sweeps through. Snowfall will become likely in the afternoon.

It's too early to predict snowfall amounts as there's uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, and strength of the system.

