Here's Timing For New Rounds Of Storms With Drenching Downpours Headed To Region

Before the arrival of the unsettled weather pattern, Wednesday, Aug. 2 will be a picture-perfect day with sunny skies and a high temperature rising to around 80 degrees after morning temperatures in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, Aug. 3 with a high temperature again of around 80 degrees.

There will be a chance for showers starting in the afternoon Thursday before showers and thunderstorms become likely in the evening and overnight.

There will be scattered showers and storms at times during the day and evening Friday, Aug. 4 amid more humid conditions with a high temperature in the low 80s. Rain will be heavy at times with some drenching downpours.

"The likelihood for drenching downpours will return with the late-week system," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek. "That may lead to some localized flooding issues, mostly in urban and poor drainage areas."

About an inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is expected into early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, with locally higher amounts possible.

After the system pushes off the coast, Saturday will be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Look for more of the same on Sunday, Aug. 6 with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the low 80s.

