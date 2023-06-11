Here's Timing For New Storm System Taking Aim On Region

Storm activity will become possible Monday afternoon, June 12, before becoming likely Monday evening.

A total of about a half-inch of rain is expected, the National Weather Service says.

Ahead of the storm, Sunday, June 11 will be partly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There's a slight chance of scattered afternoon showers.

Temperatures will begin to drop a bit ahead of the arrival of the storm system.

"Cooler air will accompany the rain as it often does," according to AccuWeather.com. "Temperatures are projected to trend back to below historical average levels thanks to the rain and air from Canada."

Tuesday, June 13 will be partly sunny with more showers likely at times and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.