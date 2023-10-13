Here's Timing For Latest Weekend Storm, Areas Expected To See Most Rainfall

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Friday, Oct. 13 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase Friday night as an approaching coast-to-coast storm system tracks east.

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 14 with precipitation arriving in the afternoon.

Rain will become steadier late in the afternoon and through the evening, especially in areas farther south and east, where a half-inch to an inch of precipitation is expected.

The rainfall will bring about a drop in temperatures with skies gradually becoming partly sunny Sunday, Oct. 15. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Generally, about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Oct. 16 with a high temperature in the mid-50s and a slight chance of showers.

Cool conditions will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.