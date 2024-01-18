Here's Latest Forecast Map: Brand-New Update On How Much Snow To Expect In Rockland County

Projected snowfall totals have increased for parts of the region, according to the latest forecast map released by the National Weather Service.

The system will begin moving from west to east overnight Thursday, Jan. 18 into Friday morning, Jan. 19.

Areas in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut where around an inch had been predicted earlier are now expected to see between 1 and 2 inches, according to the brand-new projections released by the National Weather Service late Thursday afternoon.

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is predicted for all of Long Island, as well as areas in southern Westchester, and parts of Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley.

The system will arrive with snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with snow becoming likely after daybreak.

Friday's high temperature will be around 30 degrees.

Friday's storm system is now expected to wind down late Friday afternoon, but lingering snow showers are possible Friday night.

The weekend will be dry and cold with partly sunny skies Saturday, Jan. 20, and sunny skies on Sunday, Jan. 21. Saturday's high temperature will be in the low 20s, and Sunday's high in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.