Here Comes Hurricane Lee: Watches, Advisories Stretch From NY Through New England

The newest computer models have the track of the massive system veering back a bit farthest east after models a day earlier projected landfall in coastal Maine. Now, its eye is expected to pass over land near the easternmost tip of Maine and Nova Scotia on Monday, Sept. 18, near Halifax.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 14, Lee is located about 295 miles southwest of Bermuda with winds of around 100 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, it's picked up speed a bit in the last 24 hours and is now moving north at 9 miles per hour.

Hurricane watches are in effect in Maine from Portland to Eastport where downed trees from wind gusts up to around 70 mph are expected to cause widespread power outages on Friday night, Sept. 15 into Saturday evening, Sept. 16.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued for wide-ranging coastal areas extending from Maine to Rhode Island.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all of coastal Long Island, lasting until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The highest storm surge, of about 2 to 4 feet, is expected in Massachusetts, south of Boston, between Chatham and Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Throughout the Atlantic Coast, large waves, dangerous surf, and gusty winds are expected, with the strongest gusts in New England, with tropical storm force winds extending as far as 300 miles from the eye of Lee.

For a look at Hurricane Lee's projected track through 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, see the image above from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee had hit Category 5 status late Thursday night, Sept. 7 before its wind speeds lowered.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.