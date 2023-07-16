Flood Threat: Here Are Rainfall Projections For Storm System With Drenching Downpours

The system is producing periods of heavy rainfall Sunday, July 16 as it moves from the west to the east.

Parts of the region have already seen 1 to 2 inches of rainfall early Sunday morning.

Up to 4 to 8 inches of rainfall are expected in areas shown in dark green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Flash flooding has already been reported in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

To look at areas most at risk for flooding (shown in dark green), click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s with extremely high humidity.

It will be hot and humid the first couple of days of the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18 with a high temperature in the upper 80s on both days.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 19 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

