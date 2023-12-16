Hochul Warns NYers To Be Prepare For Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Flooding From New Storm

The storm system, predicted to arrive on Sunday, Dec. 17 and possibly continue into Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, is expected to bring up to three inches of rain and flooding to parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and possibly Long Island, Hochul said on Friday, Dec. 15.

Hochul added that some areas that already experienced several rain events over the past week, including locations along the Hudson River, may be particularly vulnerable to flooding.

To make matters worse, strong winds of up to 50 mph in New York City and Long Island could result in power outages.

"We are closely tracking a weather system that is bringing high winds and rain to regions across the state, posing a risk of flooding and power outages for New Yorkers,” Hochul said, continuing, "I have directed state agencies to monitor the weather system as it develops, and I urge all New Yorkers to take safety precautions and to check the forecast throughout the weekend and into early next week.”

As the storm approaches, some of these state agencies have been preparing equipment and personnel to respond to the severe weather. These agencies include:

The NYS Division of Security and Emergency Services, which is preparing to deploy generators, chainsaws, portable heaters, blankets, pillows, and more;

The NYS Department of Transportation, which is preparing large dump trucks, loaders, water pumps, and more to clear any affected roadways;

The Thruway Authority, which is preparing plow trucks and salt.

Residents are advised to have supplies on hand such as flashlights, first aid kits, food, water, and extra batteries.

Additionally, officials warned motorists to avoid driving on flooded roads and to abandon their vehicles if water begins rising rapidly around them.

