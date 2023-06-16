Gunman In NY Trooper Shooting ID'd As 32-Year-Old Parolee; Incident Captured On Bodycam

An officer-worn body camera captured the moment a convicted felon out on parole opened fire on a New York State Police trooper during a traffic stop in upstate New York.

Emergency crews in Schenectady County were initially called at around 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 16, with reports that a trooper had been shot on I-88 in the town Duanesburg.

According to State Police, the incident began when the trooper stopped an SUV near Exit 23 after observing the vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour.

As the trooper was walking up to the vehicle, the driver rolled down the window and opened fire, striking the trooper once in the arm. The trooper then returned fire.

The shooter and a passenger then fled the vehicle, running into a nearby wooded area, according to police.

Following the shooting, dozens of police vehicles from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Within two hours, police located and arrested the passenger, who was not injured.

Officers eventually found the gunman, identified as 32-year-old Nelson Troche, of Schenectady, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The trooper, identified by State Police as Richard Albert, was taken to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady in stable condition. He was released Friday evening.

New York State Police later released a still photo taken from Albert's body camera showing the suspect holding a handgun out of his car window, aimed at Albert.

According to state records, Troche was released on parole in March 2023 after serving 11 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in the Bronx.

In response to the shooting, I-88 was shut down in both directions between Exit 23 and Exit 24 for several hours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul later addressed the shooting in a statement on Twitter, saying:

"Every day, @nyspolice troopers put their safety on the line to protect us. One of our troopers was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop today. Thankfully, he is expected to recover. My thoughts are with our trooper's family and loved ones."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.