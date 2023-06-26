Head-On Crash: Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Failing To Negotiate Curve, Police Say

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the crash took place in Ulster County around 6 p.m., Friday, June 23 at Routre 28 and Bridge Street in the town of Shandaken.

Nevel said an investigation found that a 2002 Subaru Outback, driven by Anna C. Maguire, age 79, from Woodstock, was traveling eastbound on Route 28 in the area of Bridge Street in Phonecia when she failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Naftali Klein, age 22, from Brooklyn, was evaluated at the scene and declined medical treatment, Nevel said.

Maguire was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were assisted by the Town of Shandaken Police Department

