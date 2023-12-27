'He Loved His Job': Fox News Radio Anchor, NY Resident Matt Napolitano Dies At Age 33

Fox News Radio reporter and anchor Matt Napolitano died Saturday, Dec. 23 at the age of 33, his husband Ricky Whitcomb confirmed.

A cause of death was not given.

“With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” Whitcomb said in a Christmas Eve post on X.

“He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts.

“You can thank him for the last-minute Jets win today.”

Napolitano, a Long Island resident from Franklin Square, began cutting his radio chops in 2008 while working for Hofstra University station WRHU.

He spent several years hosting and producing the station’s Friday Morning Show, booking and interviewing guests like Jimmy Fallon, Jeffrey Ross, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bobby Flay.

While at WRHU, he was honored with an Associated Press Award for best overall newscast (producer/anchor) and received an honorable mention from the Press Club of Long Island.

Napolitano went on to write and produce for Wisconsin radio station WEMP and entertainment news program TMZ before being hired by Fox News in 2015 as an afternoon sports anchor for its Sirius/XM programming.

He spent six years writing and reporting on some of the biggest sporting events for the network’s Fox News Headlines 24/7, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, World Series, and NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In July 2022, Napolitano transitioned from satellite to terrestrial radio, where his news reporting and anchoring was heard on Fox News Radio affiliates across the country.

He also appeared on TV as a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Network.

In addition to his many professional accomplishments, Napolitano was also proud to have realized his “bucket list” dream of appearing on an episode of Jeopardy! in June 2020.

He also appeared on Wheel of Fortune, where he delighted host Pat Sajak with his impression of former President Donald Trump.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media, including from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said Napolitano “had a big future ahead of him.”

“His enthusiasm, intelligence and sense of humor – which we all saw first hand at the annual @InnerCircleNY dinner – made him a great reporter,” Adams said on X.

John Alfonoso Ladevai, Napolitano’s colleague at Fox, remembered him as “always a friend I could count on.”

“Matt Napolitano cared deeply for the people around him. You were one of the first people to make the phone call to friends who needed someone to listen about their struggles,” Ladevai said on Facebook.

“You celebrated every life success of your friends, the small and momentous moments. Most importantly, you were there when you didn’t need to be, because you wanted to be with the people you cared for.”

Funeral services for Napolitano had not been publicized as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

