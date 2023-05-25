Haverstraw Drunk Driver Hits Mailboxes, Drives Across Lawn in Stony Point Police Say

Rockland County resident Peter Didenko, of Haverstraw, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in Stony Point, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Didenko was found by Stony Point Police patrol officers in the area of Central Highway and Route 210 when they responded to a call for a one-car accident.

Becker said Didenko was heading eastbound on Route 210 when the crash occurred.

Didenko was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 8.

