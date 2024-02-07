Fair 43°

Have You Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Police in the region are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Missing:&nbsp;Mark Camillo

 Photo Credit: Beacon Police Department
Dutchess County resident Mark Camillo, age 61, of Beacon, who is considered a "missing vulnerable adult," who suffers from schizophrenia was last seen around Thursday, Feb. 1 in Beacon.

Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said Camillo was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, dark brown or black shoes, a brown winter knit hat with cream stripes, and black gloves. 

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Camillo may be in the local area or may travel to New York City, police said. He may need medical treatment, officials said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

