Haverstraw Man Convicted Of Molesting Child In Ramapo

Rockland County resident, Elmer Oviedo-Sandoval, age 47, of Haverstraw, was convicted on Monday, Aug. 12, after a two week jury trial.

According to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh, Oviedo-Sandoval was convicted of course of sexual conduct against a child at two different locations in Ramapo.

Between 2016 and 2019, beginning when the victim was nine, Oviedo-Sandoval subjected her to sexual contact on multiple occasions while she resided in two separate residences within the town of Ramapo, the DA's Office said.

The sexual abuse consisted of sexual contact over and under her clothing, including one incident where the defendant touched the intimate body parts of the victim. In 2023, when the victim was now 16 years old, she disclosed the previous abuse to her mother, and it was reported to the Ramapo Police Department.

“The verdict in this case sends a direct message that anyone who commits acts of sexual abuse against a minor will be held accountable for their actions," Walsh said. "The conviction of the defendant reflects the commitment of my office to seek justice for victims."

The investigation was handled by the Ramapo Police Department and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Oviedo-Sandoval was remanded after the verdict and is currently incarcerated in the Rockland County Jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.