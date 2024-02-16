Girl Hit, Killed By School Bus In Rockland

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 16 in the area of S. Madison Ave., in Spring Valley, said the Spring Valley Police

According to Det. Yakov Polowin of the Spring Valley Police, police responded and found medical personnel already on the scene but the 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not yet been released.

According to Yeshiva World News, the child will be buried Friday afternoon.

This is the second fatal bus death within the past two weeks in Rockland County. On Monday, Jan. 29, a young boy was hit and killed by a bus in New Square.

Spring Valley Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

