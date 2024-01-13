Overcast 49°

Gilgo Beach Serial Murder Suspect To Be Charged In Connection To Fourth Case, Report Says

Gilgo Beach serial murders suspect Rex Heuermann, who sits behind bars charged with the killings of three women on Long Island and who is the prime suspect in a fourth murder, will soon be charged for a new homicide, according to a brand-new report.

Rex Heuermann and his Massapequa Park home in Nassau County.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view
Clockwise from top left: Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
Heuermann was arraigned on murder charges in Suffolk County Court this past July for the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. He's also the prime suspect in the disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Prosecutors are expected to announce a new grand jury indictment charging Heurmann with a fourth murder when he returns to court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to ABC News, which cited sources.

It's unclear if that new charge is connected to the Brainard-Barnes case.

The 59-year-old Heurmann wan architect who worked on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and resided in Nassau County in the village of Massapequa Park just miles north of the site where their bodies were found -- in a grassy area of Gilgo Beach, a barrier island off Long Island's south shore in the Suffolk County town of Babylon.

Investigators have found 11 bodies on Gilgo Beach and identified five of them.

The time frame for the murders is from April 20, 1996 to Dec. 13, 2011.

