Giant Joro Spiders With 4-Inch-Long Legs Making Their Way To Northeast: Here's What To Know

Sightings of the Trichonephila clavata species known as "Joro spiders" have already been reported in 10 Eastern states, CBS News says.

Native to East Asia, it's believed the insects made their way to the US in the early 2010s according a video by Clemson University's Forestry & Wildlife Resources Department.

Data from a peer-reviewed study led by Clemson University scientist David Coyle shows that the spider is going to be able to inhabit most of the eastern US and "that their comfort area in their native range matches up very well with much of North America."

Though they may look intimidating, scientists say the spiders are timid and not a threat to humans, according to a report by silive.com.

"Although the spider is not aggressive, they will bite to protect themselves," says jorospider.com. "The bite is considered painful, but not life-threatening."

