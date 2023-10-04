'Get Your Snow Shovels Ready': AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook

Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok and his team are saying it's shaping up to be much different than last winter, especially across the central and eastern United States, and one month may leave the biggest impression.

"February can be an active and intense month," Pastelok said.

One of the driving forces this winter will be the strengthening El Niño, which will play a significant role in the weather across the United States throughout the entire winter season.

El Niño events, which usually form every three to four years, are triggered by warmer surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with warmer water leading to stronger El Niños.

AccuWeather's preview of winter in the Northeast bears the headline, "Get your snow shovels ready."

It notes that an "early-season Nor'easter can't be ruled out either as the ingredients for a snowstorm may come together sometime in November."

AccuWeather.com's snowfall predictions for the winter of 2023-24 in major Northeast cities are shown in the far right column of the second image above.

