George Santos' Ex-Campaign Treasurer Admits Role In Reporting Thousands In Fictional Loans

Nancy Marks, a former campaign treasurer during Santos’ two congressional bids, pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 5.

She told the judge that she and Santos, a Republican whose 3rd District represents parts of Nassau County and Queens, recorded phony campaign finance reports stating that Santos had loaned his campaign $500,000, ABC 7 reports.

They made the claim despite Santos not having made the loan and not having the money to do so, in order to bring in more donors, the outlet quoted her as saying.

Marks, age 58, of Shirley pleaded guilty to conspiring with a congressional candidate to:

Commit wire fraud;

make materialistically false statements;

obstruct the administration of the Federal Election Commission (FEC);

and commit aggravated identity theft.

When sentenced, she faces up to five years in prison and a fine.

“With today’s guilty plea, Marks has admitted that she conspired with a congressional candidate to lie to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of the candidate’s campaign for New York’s Third Congressional District, falsely inflating the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent contributions and loans,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“My Office will continue holding accountable those who perpetrate a fraud on the public and the institutions that help maintain transparency in the electoral process.”

Thursday’s plea came months after another Santos campaign staffer, Samuel Miele, was charged with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly impersonating a high-level congressional aide to raise money for Santos. Miele has pleaded not guilty.

In May 2022, Santos was indicted on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. He pleaded not guilty.

The 35-year-old Santos has faced a seemingly endless list of scandals since taking office, including admitting that he lied about much of his background on the campaign trail, like where he worked and went to school.

