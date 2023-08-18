Fugitive Former HS Basketball Player Apprehended In Stony Point After Foot Chase

Officers apprehended Jordan Dufont, age 23, after a foot chase in the town of Stony Point, Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden said on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Dufont, who attended Paramus Catholic HS, had only just been released on Thursday, Aug. 3 after spending five weeks in the Bergen County Jail following another pursuit and a combative arrest off Route 17 in Paramus.

Police in Park Ridge got a call this time shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Dufont, who lives in nearby Westwood, apparently was trying to steal a bicycle from a Park Avenue apartment complex when a homeowner chased him off, Madden said.

A woman was pulling into the parking lot of her Kinderkamack Road residence a short time later when Dufont rushed her, the chief said.

Fearing for her safety, she began to drive off as Dufont pulled violently on the vehicle’s door handles, he said.

Police spotted Dufont on Park Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the chief said. Seeing them, he recklessly sped off, ignoring commands to stop, Madden said.

The officer terminated the pursuit out of public safety concerns, he said.

On Thursday, Stony Point police notified Madden’s department that they’d spotted Dufont’s car, then seized him after a foot chase.

Dufont remained held in the Rockland County Correctional Facility in New City pending extradition on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Park Ridge, in addition to charges filed by Stony Point police.

Park Ridge police have charged him with carjacking, burglary, theft, and eluding, the chief said.

