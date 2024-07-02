Free Pool Access For Summer: Hochul Launches 'Get Offline, Get Outside' Campaign At NY Parks

“Summer is here – get offline and get outside.”

On Tuesday, July 2, Hochul announced that for the rest of the summer, there will be no entry fees at New York State Parks pools.

It’s part of the “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign, which encourages young people and families to prioritize their mental and physical health by taking a break from social media to enjoy recreation and social gatherings outdoors.

Pools at state parks across Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, and more will be a part of the free program

Parking fees at the state parks will still be required.

In addition, Hochul announced a $1.5 million program that will connect school-age New York children with swimming instruction. The grant program, titled Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program, will reimburse travel costs up to $45,000 per fiscal year so that families can travel to free learn-to-swim programs.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

For the full list of free-entry pools, click here.

