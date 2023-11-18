Four Nabbed In Thefts Of $1.6M In Electronics From 55 UPS Locations, Including In Rockland

The quartet and at least three accomplices who are still at large stole an estimated $1.6 million in electronics over a two-year span beginning in January 2021, they said.

The four currently in federal custody are charged with conspiracy to commit cargo theft, US Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said on Friday, Nov. 17.

All four had been arrested and released at one time or other since the burglaries began nearly three years ago, records show.

The most recent was this past April, when police dogs in Warwick, RI, helped track down Aboudramane Karamoko, 20, and Shamaire Brown, 19, along with a 16-year-old fellow Philadelphian.

Also in custody are Sekou Fofanah, 20, and Quamaire Brown, 19, who’d been arrested and released following one of the very first break-ins, at a UPS warehouse on Hog Island Road in Philadelphia.

The crew ordinarily worked from late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to a complaint filed in Newark, NJ, by an agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The burglars entered through the loading bay, either by breaking a window or prying a door open just far enough for one of them to squeeze through, the complaint says.

Once inside, they searched for parcels carrying “lithium-ion battery” warnings, it says.

That means cell phones and other electronics were inside.

If you can believe it, the crew members used social media group chats and direct messaging to coordinate, communicate and sometimes even share photos of the goods they stole, the Homeland Security complaint notes.

Communication in the “ALL GRIND” group – in which one of the participants referred to the crew as the “Ups boys” -- will no doubt play a significant role in the government’s case.

The warehouses burglarized in New Jersey include UPS facilities in:

Monroe Township facility in Jamesburg (Middlesex County), where $84,741 worth of electronics was stolen in early June 2022;

Bridgewater (Somerset County), where $40,100 worth of electronics was stolen a week after the Monroe burglary;

Lawnside (Camden County), where $23,707 worth of electronics was stolen in June 2021;

Vineland (Cumberland County), where $17,405 worth of electronics and a Smith and Wesson handgun were stolen a week after the Lawnside break-in.

A photo shared in the group chat following the Monroe burglary shows one of the bandits wearing a mask and holding several Apple product containers, the complaint says.

Also burglarized by the crew, it says, was a UPS warehouse in Rockland County, NY. A total of $10,200 worth of electronics was reportedly stolen from the facility on Route 59 in Clarkstown on Aug. 7, 2022.

The crew also snatched $12,119 worth of electronics from a UPS facility in the upstate New York city of Gloversville, in the Mohawk Valley, on Oct. 17, 2022, the complaint says.

The burglars apparently began to feel the heat after the Clarkstown job.

“Ups getting looked at by the feds,” reads one message in “ALL GRIND.”

“7 robberies in 5 weeks + more,” says another.

K-9 units in Warwick, RI, found Karamoko, Shamaire and an unidentified teen hiding in a nearby garage following the April 2 break-in earlier this year, the complaint says. Shamaire was carrying a box cutter, two lock picks and a black ski mask, it says.

A backpack filled with $32,000 worth of electronics that they'd left behind was found just outside the warehouse.

All three eventually were released and then snatched up again over the past week or so.

All four adults were ordered detained during initial appearances in federal court in Philadelphia and State College, PA, according to Sellinger, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

Sellinger credited special agents of HSI Newark with the investigation leading to the charges.

HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso, in turn, thanked several law enforcement partners for their “significant assistance":

HSI Philadelphia and HSI New England;

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol;

Summit County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office;

Centre County (PA) District Attorney’s Office;

Fulton County (NY) Sheriff’s Office;

Local police from Philadelphia, Taylor and State College (PA), Brookfield, South Brunswick (NJ), Clarkstown (NY), Warwick (RI) and Livonia (MI).

