State Approval Delays Closes Hudson Valley Elementary School For Year

The school, Fort Montgomery Elementary School, is located in Orange County in Fort Montgomery.

According to Superintendent of Schools Michael McElduff, the district submitted all required documentation for the extensive project review to the State Education Department.

On Thursday, May 30, the district had not heard back from the state on the proposed improvement and much-needed upgrades for the school.

"The district has been proactive in communicating with SED and has solicited support from local legislators to advocate on our behalf, but progress has been slow," McElduff said.

McElduff said the school urgently needs additional classroom spaces to provide a fully functional Art and Library Media center and space for faculty to serve our student needs more meaningfully.

The project also plans to address the lack of parking for visitors. Improvements will include a new nurse's office, a safety vestibule, renovations to ensure ADA-compliant washrooms and additional storage.

Furthermore, a new extension at the rear of the building will house a new gym and cafeteria.

The school will also be upgraded with new HVAC systems, including air conditioning.

The district decided to close the school. McElduff said that to adhere to budgetary constraints and project deadlines, initiating construction during the summer of 2024 was imperative, as substantial staging and rock removal were necessary at the onset.

"Failure to commence the project in 2024 may result in escalating costs, inflation, and heightened labor expenses amounting to an additional $750,000 or more," he added.

McElduff said the decision, though challenging, will enable the district to begin the project in late August, pending SED approval, and aim for completion by August 2025.

The goal is to have the Fort Montgomery Elementary School open and fully operational for the 2025-2026 school year.

Consequently, the district will relocate students as follows for the 2024-2025 school year:

Highland Falls Intermediate School will serve Pre-K through 6th grade.

James I. O'Neill High School will accommodate students in grades 7-12.

"These changes will be in effect for one school year only. This is a substantial undertaking, and our faculty, staff, and administrative team are committed to ensuring a smooth transition," McElduff added.

Parents and guardians will be updated on the plans on Friday, June 14.

Any parents with questions or concerns should email them to capitalproject24-25@hffmcsd.org.

