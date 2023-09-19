Former Hudson Valley Resident Returns To US After Years-Long Imprisonment In Iran

Siamak Namazi, who once lived in Westchester, was returned home to the US along with four other American citizens on Monday, Sept. 18, President Joe Biden announced.

Namazi is a graduate of White Plains High School, according to a report by NBC News.

He had been wrongfully detained in Iran since October 2015, when he was accused of espionage. His father, Baquer Namazi, was also arrested in Iran in 2016 and detained until his release in 2022.

Namazi's release was secured as part of a prisoner swap agreement with Iran.

According to NBC News, Namazi released a statement following his release which read:

"For almost eight years I have been dreaming of this day. Now that it is finally here, I find my ineffable joy of my forthcoming reunification with my family is laced with sorrow — a painful and deep feeling of guilt for taking my breaths in freedom while so many courageous individuals that I love and admire continue languishing behind those walls."

In his announcement on Monday, Biden warned Americans to avoid traveling to Iran.

"All Americans should heed those words and have no expectation that their release can be secured if they do not," Biden said, also adding, "We will not stop working until we bring home every American held hostage or wrongfully detained."

