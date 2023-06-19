Former HS Standout From Hudson Valley To Make Major League Debut

Northern Westchester native Henry Davis, an alum of Fox Lane High School in Bedford, is set to make his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 23-year-old Davis, a right-hand hitting catcher, was called up by the Pirates on Sunday, June 18 from Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis.

The Pirates host the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday, June 19.

Davis, a resident of Bedford, began the season with Double-A Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he batted .284 with 10 home runs before being promoted to Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 6. He split time between right field and catcher in Triple-A.

Davis was a first-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2021 out of the University of Louisville.

