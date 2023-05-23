Former Haverstraw Deputy Mayor Sentenced For Stealing $11K From Foundation

Rockland County resident Emily Dominguez, age 53, of Haverstraw, was sentenced on Monday, May 22 for stealing more than $11,000 in funds and donations from the Rockland County Community Foundation, a non-profit organization that she oversaw, said District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The Rockland Community Foundation oversees and administers hundreds of charitable funds in Rockland County. One such fund is the Haverstraw Neighborhood Fund, founded by Emily Dominguez and another individual.

The fund was established to provide resources and support to the residents of Haverstraw through their fundraising efforts, including an annual backpack fundraiser, and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, the DA's Office said.

Between March and October 2020, Dominguez and the other individual submitted 18 false receipts to the foundation for reimbursement for expenses allegedly incurred by Dominguez, Walsh said.

The receipts from Portobello’s restaurant and catering, where Janice Dominguez was formerly employed, were entirely false, purporting to represent food provided to residents of Haverstraw, when in fact, no such food was ever supplied, the DA's Office added.

In September 2022, Dominguez pled guilty to grand larceny and admitted her involvement in a scheme where she submitted false recipients and stole money from the Rockland Community Foundation, officials said.

"As an elected official, one has a duty to uphold the law and serve the community with integrity," said Walsh. "Today's sentencing finalizes the criminal investigation, holds the elected official accountable for their actions, and provides restitution to the Rockland Community Foundation.”

Dominguez was sentenced to five years probation along with $8,966.25 in restitution that will go directly to the Rockland Community Foundation.

"The Rockland Community Foundation remains focused on serving the community through the funds that we steward," said Julie Sadowski, Executive Director of the Rockland Community Foundation. "We are gratified to have received the $11K restitution for the Haverstraw Neighborhood Fund and committed to working with the greater Haverstraw community to revamp this project fund in accordance with its original intent."

