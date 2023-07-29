Ford Recalls 870,000 F-150s Due To Potential Parking Brake Malfunction

The recall covers 870,701 Ford F-150s made from January 2020 to February 2023.

Trucks with the issue in which faulty brakes may turn on by themselves could see a warning light on the panel of the vehicle.

In the affected vehicles, the rear axle wiring harness bundle may contact the rear axle housing, Ford said in its recall announcement.

"These vehicles are not produced in VIN order," the announcement said.

Consumers can call Ford’s toll-free line at 1-866-436-7332 or contact a local Ford or Lincoln dealer to obtain specific information regarding the vehicles from the Ford On-line Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.

