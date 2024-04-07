Food Delivery Dispute: Man Charged With Assault In Rockland

On Thursday, April 4, in Rockland County, Ramapo Police Department officers responded to Old Nyack Turnpike in Monseyafter receiving a report of the dispute.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that the victim had ordered food from an online delivery service, but because of a mistake in the delivery address, the driver had to travel a longer distance than expected.

The driver became angry and allegedly used anti-Semitic language towards the victim, said police.

After going to the back of the vehicle, the victim tried to take a photo of the driver's license plate.

However, the driver intentionally hit the victim by putting the vehicle in reverse before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Detectives investigated the incident and were able to identify the suspect and his vehicle.

The 32-year-old male from Spring Valley, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested on Friday, April 5, and charged with:

Assault as a hate crime,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The man appeared in Ramapo Court Town where bail was set at $5,000. He was turned over to the Rockland County Jail, pending future court appearances.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.