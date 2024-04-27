Flip In Weather Pattern Coming After Days Of Frost, Freeze: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday, April 27, will be the last unseasonably cool morning for a while as temperatures gradually turn milder.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will recover into the lower 60s in most spots amid plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will increase after nightfall, and scattered showers overnight will linger into the middle of Sunday, April 28.

"Despite some clouds, cool air, and a little shower activity to start the weekend, it has been relatively dry recently, and that dryness will help boost temperatures in many places to the warmest levels of this year so far and the warmest that they have been since last September," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Skies will become partly sunny, helping the high temperature climb into the low 70s in the afternoon.

Get set for a summer preview on Monday, April 29. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s, with the mercury even higher in some spots.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday, April 30 will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of afternoon showers and a high in the upper 60s.

More showers are expected Tuesday night, with thunderstorms possible from the middle of the evening until the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 1.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

