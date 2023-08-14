Flash Flood Risk: New Rounds Of Storms Could Bring Drenching Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes

The time frame for the storm is Monday night, Aug. 14 into Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible where there are heavy downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

Intense bursts of rain and thunderstorms will extend from southern Mississippi to southeastern Massachusetts, according to AccuWeather.com. See the image above.

"A frontal system impacts the region Monday night through Tuesday evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday. "Showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall that leads to scattered areas of flash flooding.

"Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during this time as well."

Monday's high temperature will be in the mid-80s with relatively high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive late Monday evening.

Spotty showers and possible storms will continue throughout the morning and at times during the afternoon on Tuesday. The precipitation and cloud cover will keep the high temperature at around the 80-degree mark.

Precipitation will finally taper off the evening Tuesday, leading to a mostly sunny and comfortable day on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with less humidity.

The outlook for Thursday, Aug. 17 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.