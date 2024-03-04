First Woman Takes Reins As Chief Of Detectives At Rockland County DA's Office

Deirdre Smith was recently sworn in as the Chief of Detectives for the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, said Scott Waters, spokesman for the office.

Smith is a graduate of Manhattan College. She started her law enforcement career in 1993 with the New York City Police Department and spent five years with the department before joining the Suffern Police Department.

She served for 22 years with Suffern, retiring at the rank of sergeant. In Suffern, she was also the first female supervisor in the department's history. During her career with Suffern, she received the Medal of Honor Award for Valor from the Rockland County PBA, Waters said.

Smith comes from a family that has a long history in law enforcement. Her father is a retired inspector from the NYPD and her sister has served with the FBI for 25 years.

The new chief joined the Rockland County District Attorney's Office in 2020 where she served as the first woman Confidential Investigator to the District Attorney in Rockland County DA history.

She has worked on many high-profile cases during her time with the office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.