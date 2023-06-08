Fentanyl Bust: 900 Bags Of Drug Seized During Search Of Hudson Valley Home

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Middletown on Wednesday, June 7, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta.

As alleged in charging documents filed and comments made in court, on Wednesday, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Middletown.

During the search, police recovered approximately 900 bags of fentanyl worth $13,500, various amounts of oxycodone, alprazolam, and clonazepam pills, and $18,443 in cash, court records show.

The search warrant was the culmination of a four-month multi-agency investigation into narcotics trafficking in the area.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Drug Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation which led to the arrests of Vinny Hannon, age 27, and Amanda Brown, age 33, both of Middletown.

They were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges, Hoovler said.

Because Hannon was on probation for a prior drug case, when he was arraigned, he was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail. Because the charges are otherwise not bail-eligible, Brown was released on her own recognizance.

"Nine hundred bags of fentanyl, that is thousands of lives that could have been destroyed and lives we could have lost," said Arteta. “900 chances for this to fall into the hands of our children. The negative possibilities of what could have happened with 900 bags of fentanyl are terrifying. We will continue to fight this drug epidemic."

