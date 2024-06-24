'Feather Locklear, Hennifer Aniston' Captured After Days-Long NY Henhunt

In Albany County, the Watervliet Police Department reported an “egg-citing” development on Wednesday, June 19, when officers successfully apprehended an elusive hen, dubbed “Feather Locklear,” after she spent two days on the lam.

Her partner in crime, “Hennifer Aniston,” was captured on Monday, June 17, the agency said on Facebook.

“For the last two days, ‘Feather Locklear’ has been running a-fowl throughout the city eluding police. Officers spotted ‘Feather’ on patrol today and a foot pursuit commenced.”

Based on her booking photo, Locklear appeared to be 6-foot-2, albeit with some help from jail staff.

Ms. Locklear and Ms. Aniston were reunited at the “big hen house,” police said, noting that no chickens were harmed in the days-long henhunt. It was not immediately clear where the animals came from, though police said one was found near 6th Avenue and Clinton Street.

“Special thanks to Officers Watson and Herald for tracking these elusive feathered fugitives!” the agency said.

Watervliet Police reminded the public that city code places certain restrictions on owning or possessing live farm animals, including chickens, in city limits.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.