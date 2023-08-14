FBI Offering $10K Reward For Information In 1987 Rockland County Murder

The FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Spring Valley Police Department are asking the public assistance in the homicide of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1987.

Her body was located in a wooded area in Rockland County south of 244 North Main St., in Spring Valley and her death was determined to be a homicide, the FBI said.

She was 19 years old at the time of her death.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's New York Field Office at 212-384-1000 or the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400.

You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

