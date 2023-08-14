Fair 80°

SHARE

FBI Offering $10K Reward For Information In 1987 Rockland County Murder

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of a Hudson Valley woman 35 years ago.

The FBI is offering a 10,000 reward for information regarding the 1987 murder of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud in Spring Valley.
The FBI is offering a 10,000 reward for information regarding the 1987 murder of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: FBI
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Spring Valley Police Department are asking the public assistance in the homicide of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1987. 

Her body was located in a wooded area in Rockland County south of 244 North Main St., in Spring Valley and her death was determined to be a homicide, the FBI said.

She was 19 years old at the time of her death.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's New York Field Office at 212-384-1000 or the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400. 

You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE