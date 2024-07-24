FBI Conducts Pre-Dawn Search Of Ex-Cuomo, Hochul Aide's $3.5M NY Home: Report

The red-bricked home of Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, is located on Long Island's North Shore, in a gated community in the hamlet of Manhasset.

According to The New York Times, the search was conducted Tuesday morning, July 23.

It is unclear what potential crimes are under investigation, and the Times reported that neither of the two responded to voice mail and text messages.

The FBI confirmed that New York bureau agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the five-bedroom home but would not comment further, the Times said.

Linda Sun, age 40, was deputy superintendent for intergovernmental affairs and chief diversity officer under Cuomo.

Sun became deputy chief of staff in September 2021, weeks after Hochul became governor, and held the position until November 2022.

Click here to read the complete New York Times report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.