Fair 74°

SHARE

Father Killed In Crash While Riding Next To Son In Hudson Valley

A 46-year-old man was killed while riding his motorcycle next to his son on a busy interstate highway in the region.

The crash happened on Interstate 684 North in Bedford near Exit 4.&nbsp;

The crash happened on Interstate 684 North in Bedford near Exit 4. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 11 just after 9:30 a.m., when a man lost control of his motorcycle on northbound I-684 near Exit 4 in Bedford, according to New York State Police. 

Just before the crash, Nilson Castillo Calderon, age 46, and his son, 21-year-old Kevin Castillo Rayo, both from the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, had been traveling on separate motorcycles on I-684. Castillo Calderon then lost control of his for an unknown reason and veered off the road, hitting a guardrail, according to authorities. 

Castillo Calderon died at the crash scene, police said. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE