Father Killed In Crash While Riding Next To Son In Hudson Valley

The crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 11 just after 9:30 a.m., when a man lost control of his motorcycle on northbound I-684 near Exit 4 in Bedford, according to New York State Police.

Just before the crash, Nilson Castillo Calderon, age 46, and his son, 21-year-old Kevin Castillo Rayo, both from the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, had been traveling on separate motorcycles on I-684. Castillo Calderon then lost control of his for an unknown reason and veered off the road, hitting a guardrail, according to authorities.

Castillo Calderon died at the crash scene, police said. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

