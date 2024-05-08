Fatal Crash: Man From Region Veers Off Road, Hits Utility Pole, Rolls Vehicle

The incident occurred in Sullivan County at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, in the Village of Monticello on Route 17B across from the Monticello Raceway.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, witnesses saw an older man driving a 2012 Ford Escape westbound when it suddenly veered across the eastbound lanes.

Johnstone said the vehicle had struck a utility pole and an embankment before rolling over.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Monticello Fire Department and declared dead on the scene by Sullivan County Coroner, Johnstone said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and the driver was the lone occupant of his SUV.

The driver's name is being withheld at this time pending locating and notifying next of kin.

At this time, it is believed the driver had experienced a medical emergency while driving, which caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway, Johnstone said.

Mobile Medic EMS and the state Department of Transportation also assisted.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

