Fatal Crash: Hudson Valley Man ID'd After Slamming Into NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza Barrier

Henry Subin, age 77, of Katonah, was heading north in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck the concrete barrier of the toll plaza, overturned, and became fully engulfed in flames around 9:45 a.m. in Carneys Point Township, located in southwestern New Jersey in Salem County.

The crash, near milepost 2.4 on the northbound side, closed toll lanes for four hours.

Subin was killed as a result. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.