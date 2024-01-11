Fatal Crash: 42-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On I-87 In Region

The collision occurred in Orange County around 12:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 on I-87 between Exit 17 in Newburgh and Exit 16 in Harriman.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 30-year-old Albany man was operating a Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound on I-87 when he sideswiped a Volvo bobtail tractor which was stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway, said New York State Trooper Tara McCormick.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old New Jersey resident Jose L. Payano, of Plainfield in Union County, who was the driver of the Volvo, and was outside of the vehicle for an unknown reason, and was also struck by the tractor-trailer.

Payano suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, McCormick said.

Upon impact, the Peterbilt tractor-trailer rolled over, blocking all southbound lanes of travel.

The driver from Albany was transported to Garnett Medical Center in Middletown for non-life-threatening injuries and was ticketed as a result of the crash, McCormick said.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the Thruway in Newburgh for several hours while accident reconstruction, vehicle recovery, and cleanup efforts were completed.

