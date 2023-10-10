Familiar Face Throws Hat In Ring For Congressional Seat Now Held By Embattled George Santos

Poll Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 3rd District In Congress? George Santos (R) Michael Sapraicone (R) Tom Suozzi (D) Anna Kaplan (D) Joshua Lafazan (D) Steve Behar (D) Austin Cheng (D) Scott Livingston (D) Zak Malamed (D) William Murphy (D) Darius Radzius (D) Peter Christofides (R) Kellen Curry (R) Philip Grillo (R) Gregory Hach (R) Thomas Ludwig (R) Harvey Manes (R) Daniel Norber (R) Jim Toes (R) Daniel Foti (Conservative Party) Ryan Kalata (L) Matthew Nappo (Independent) Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 3rd District In Congress? George Santos (R) 0%

Suozzi, a Democrat who represented the 3rd District covering parts of Nassau County and Queens from 2016 to 2022, formally announced his run Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“The madness in Washington, DC, and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“From the cost of living to immigration, crime, climate change, combating terrorism in the Middle East and globally, and simply helping people, we need more common sense and compassion and less chaos and senseless fighting.”

Suozzi resigned from Congress in 2022 to run for the Democratic nomination for New York governor, ultimately losing to current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Prior to representing the 3rd District, he was Nassau County Executive from 2002 to 2009 after serving as mayor of Glen Cove for eight years.

During his time in Congress, he was a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the International Conservation Caucus, and the Climate Solutions Caucus. He voted in line with President Joe Biden’s stated position 100 percent of the time.

In 2022, he came out against a proposal by Gov. Hochul to allow homeowners to add an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on lots zoned for single-family housing.

Suozzi is the highest profile Democrat to challenge Santos, who has admitted lying about much of his background and is charged with 13 federal crimes, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements on federal disclosure forms.

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges. He announced that he was “proudly” running for re-election in April 2023, despite his growing list of scandals.

Other Democrats running for the seat include Anna Kaplan, a two-term state senator, and Josh Lafazan, a current member of the Nassau County Legislature.

On the Republican side, Michael Sapraicone, a retired New York City Police Department detective and US Navy veteran, announced his campaign for the seat in July 2023.

Sapraicone joins several other Republicans vying for the seat, including Kellen Curry, a former vice president of JP Morgan and US Air Force veteran, and Philip Grillo, a US Marine Corps veteran and alleged participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Who would you like to represent New York's 3rd District in Congress?

