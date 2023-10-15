Overcast 58°

Fall Lineup: Dates, Participating Eateries Revealed For Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

The lineup of restaurants has been unveiled for Hudson Valley Restaurant Week for the Fall of 2023.

Joe Lombardi
HVRW celebrates top restaurants, giving diners the opportunity to enjoy exceptional dining at an approachable price point. 

During the two weeks of Restaurant Week, diners may choose from 140-plus restaurants with prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95 (the price is set by participating restaurant).

This year's festivities are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

Restaurants participating represent the following counties:

  • Westchester
  • Rockland
  • Putnam
  • Dutchess
  • Greene
  • Orange
  • Sullivan
  • Ulster

Those who have opted to offer their menu for take-out will have a “take-out” filter noted on their listing. All restaurants offer their menu for dine-in. Participating restaurants’ listings includes what days they will be offering the menu for lunch and/or dinner.

To view the full list of participating restaurants, click here. There are options to sort lists by county, municipality, and type of cuisine.

